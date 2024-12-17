"Ainda Estou Aqui" avança para a pré-lista do Oscar 2025

O filme brasileiro Ainda Estou Aqui avançou na disputa por uma indicação ao Oscar ao ser incluído na chamada pré-lista divulgada nesta terça-feira (17). O longa de Walter Salles está entre os 15 selecionados que concorrem a um lugar na lista final, que será anunciada em 17 de janeiro pela Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas.
Para aparecer entre os semifinalistas na categoria de melhor filme internacional, a produção brasileira concorreu com outros 84 títulos de outros países.
A imprensa internacional também tem destacado a chance de Fernanda Torres ser indicada ao Oscar de melhor atriz pelo papel de Eunice Paiva no longa. Tanto a atriz quanto o filme já estão entre os concorrentes ao Globo de Ouro 2025, cuja cerimônia será realizada em 5 de janeiro.
Fãs brasileiros consideram que Fernanda poderia "vingar a mãe", Fernanda Montenegro, que foi indicada ao Oscar de melhor atriz por Central do Brasil (1998), também de Salles.
Confira os pré-indicados
Longa-metragem internacional
- Brasil — I'm Still Here
- Canadá — Universal Language
- República Tcheca — Waves
- Dinamarca — The Girl with the Needle
- França — Emilia Pérez
- Alemanha — The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Islândia — Touch
- Irlanda — Kneecap
- Itália — Vermiglio
- Letônia — Flow
- Noruega — Armand
- Palestina — From Ground Zero
- Senegal — Dahomey
- Tailândia — How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies
- Reino Unido — Santosh
Maquiagem e penteado
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- A Different Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Waltzing with Brando
- Wicked
Música (trilha original)
- Alien: Romulus
- Babygirl
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Blink Twice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- The Fire Inside
- Gladiator II
- Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
- Inside Out 2
- Nosferatu
- The Room Next Door
- Sing Sing
- The Six Triple Eight
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
Música (música original)
- Forbidden Road — Better Man
- Winter Coat — Blitz
- Compress/Repress — de Challengers
- Never Too Late de — Elton John: Never Too Late
- El Mal — Emilia Pérez
- Mi Camino — Emilia Pérez
- Sick In The Head — Kneecap
- Beyond — Moana 2
- Tell Me It's You — Mufasa: O Rei Leão
- Piece By Piece — Piece by Piece
- Like A Bird — Sing Sing
- The Journey — The Six Triple Eight
- Out Of Oklahoma — Twisters
- Kiss The Sky — The Wild Robot
- Harper And Will Go West — Will & Harper
Curta-metragem de animação
- Au Revoir Mon Monde
- A Bear Named Wojtek
- Beautiful Men
- Bottle George
- A Crab in the Pool
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Maybe Elephants
- Me
- Origami
- Percebes
- The 21
- Wander to Wonder
- The Wild-Tempered Cravier
- Yuck!
Curta-metragem de ação
- Anuja
- Clodagh
- The Compatriot
- Crust
- Dovecote
- Edge of Space
- The Ice Cream Man
- I'm Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
- The Masterpiece
- An Orange from Jaffa
- Paris 70
- Room Taken
Som
- Alien: Romulus
- A Complete Unknown
- Blitz
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiador II
- Joker: Folie à Deux
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Efeitos visuais
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II"
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Mufasa: O Rei Leão
- Twisters
- Wicked