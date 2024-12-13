Astro Bot saiu vitorioso da edição de 2024 do Game Awards 2024. O evento ocorreu na quinta-feira (12), em Los Angeles. O jogo que homenageia as três décadas do PlayStation ganhou em quatro categorias: Melhor Design de Áudio, Melhor Trilha e Música, Melhor Direção e Jogo do Ano, premiação mais importante da noite.