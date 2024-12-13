Astro Bot saiu vitorioso da edição de 2024 do Game Awards 2024. O evento ocorreu na quinta-feira (12), em Los Angeles. O jogo que homenageia as três décadas do PlayStation ganhou em quatro categorias: Melhor Design de Áudio, Melhor Trilha e Música, Melhor Direção e Jogo do Ano, premiação mais importante da noite.
Com um enredo de aventura, a produção havia sido indicada em sete categorias. Apenas Final Fantasy 7 - Rebirth recebeu o mesmo número de nomeações. Entretanto, o game de fantasia venceu apenas uma categoria.
A noite também teve outros destaques, especialmente Balastro e Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Jogo do ano
- Astro Bot (VENCEDOR)
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Melhor narrativa
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio (VENCEDOR)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Melhor jogo para aparelhos móveis
- Balatro (VENCEDOR)
- AFK Journey
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Melhor jogo independente
- Balatro (VENCEDOR)
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Escolha dos jogadores
- Black Myth: Wukong (VENCEDOR)
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Melhor design de áudio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
Melhor trilha e música
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (VENCEDOR)
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Melhor adaptação
- Fallout (VENCEDOR)
- Arcane
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Melhor jogo em atualização
- Helldivers 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
Melhor RPG
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (VENCEDOR)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Melhor jogo de ação/aventura
- Astro Bot (VENCEDOR)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Melhor jogo de esportes/corrida
- EA Sports FC 25 (VENCEDOR)
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Melhor jogo simulador/de estratégia
- Frostpunk 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Criador de conteúdo do ano
- CaseOh (VENCEDOR)
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Melhor estreia em jogo independente
- Balatro (VENCEDOR)
- Animal Well
- Manor lords
- Pacific drive
- The plucky squire
Melhor direção
- Astro Bot (VENCEDOR)
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Melhor direção de arte
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (VENCEDOR)
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Neva
Melhor suporte à comunidade
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (VENCEDOR)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Melhor jogo multiplayer
- Helldivers 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Jogo mais antecipado
- Grand theft auto 6 (VENCEDOR)
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Melhor jogo de ação
- Black Myth: Wukong (VENCEDOR)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Melhor atuação
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2) (VENCEDOR)
- Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth')
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws'
- Like Roberts (Silent Hill 2')
Melhor jogo para a família
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Inovação em acessibilidade
- Prince of Persia: The lost crown
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguar
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for impact
- Neva
- Closer the distance'
- Indika
- Life is strange: Doule exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Melhor jogo de eSport
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Melhor time de eSport
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- Team Liquid (Dota 2)
Melhor jogador de eSport
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Melhor jogo de luta
- Tekken 8
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersu