"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” domina o Game Awards 2025; veja a lista completa

Jogo de RPG, que tinha o maior número de indicações da noite, tornou-se o maior ganhador da história da premiação

Zero Hora

@thegameawards / instagram/Reprodução
O RPG ganhou oito prêmios no total.

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" dominou o Game Awards 2025. O RPG, que já entrava na disputa com o recorde histórico de indicações, fechou a noite com oito troféus, incluindo o de jogo do ano.

Desenvolvido pela Sandfall Interactive, o título venceu todas as principais categorias em que concorreu: 

  • Melhor independente de estreia
  • Melhor independente
  • Melhor RPG
  • Melhor direção
  • Melhor narrativa
  • Melhor atuação
  • Melhor trilha sonora e música.

Com o resultado, o jogo se tornou o maior vencedor em uma única edição do prêmio, superando o recorde de The Last of Us: Part II, que havia conquistado sete troféus em 2020.

O jogo pós-apocalíptico foi lembrado esse ano. A segunda temporada da série produzida pela HBO foi vencedora como melhor adaptação.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 só perdeu em uma categoria escolhida totalmente pelo público. O jogo até estava entre os indicados, mas o troféu foi para Wuthering Waves.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Ghost of Yotei, ambos com sete indicações, não levaram nenhum troféu.

O elogiado Hollow Knight: Silksong venceu como melhor game de ação.

Confira lista completa com os vencedores

Jogo do ano

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades 2'
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Melhor direção

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Melhor multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders (VENCEDOR)
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring: Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Melhor narrativa

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Silent Hill f

Escolha dos jogadores

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Genshin Impact
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Wuthering waves (VENCEDOR)

Melhor jogo de RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost town
  • Marvel's Deadpool VR
  • The midnight walk (VENCEDOR)

Melhor apoio à comunidade

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (VENCEDOR)
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No man's sky

Melhor jogo de esporte/corrida

  • FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World (VENCEDOR)
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Melhor trilha e música

  • Christopher Larkin - Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Darren Korb - Hades 2
  • Lorien Testard - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Toma Otowa - 'Ghost of Yotei
  • Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell - Death Stranding 2: On the beach

Melhor jogo de estreia independente

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Melhor jogo de simulação/estratégia

  • The Alters
  • Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice chronicles (VENCEDOR)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Civilization 7
  • Tempest rising
  • Two point museum

Melhor direção de arte

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Melhor jogo de ação/aventura

  • Death Stranding 2: On the beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (VENCEDOR)
  • Indiana Jones and the great circle
  • Split Fiction

Jogo mais aguardado

  • 007: First light
  • Grand theft auto 6 (VENCEDOR)
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Resident Evil: Requiem
  • The Witcher 4

Melhor jogo de luta

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the wolves (VENCEDOR)
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Criador de conteúdo do ano

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • Moistcr1tikal (VENCEDOR)
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Melhor direção de som

  • Battlefield 6 (VENCEDOR)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill f

Melhor jogo em atualização

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No man's sky (VENCEDOR)

Games for impact

  • Consume me
  • Despelote
  • Lost records: Bloom & rage
  • South of midnight (VENCEDOR)
  • Wanderstop

Melhor atuação

  • Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDORA)
  • Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the great circle

Melhor jogo de ação

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The dark ages
  • Hades 2 (VENCEDOR)
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of vengeance

Melhor adaptação

  • Um filme Minecraft
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • The last of us (VENCEDOR)
  • Untill Dawn

Melhor jogo independente

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Melhor jogo para dispositivos móveis

  • Destiny rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty derby (VENCEDOR)
  • Wuthering waves

Melhor time de esports

  • Gen.G - League of legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - Dota 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang bang
  • Team Vitality - Counter Strike 2 (VENCEDOR)

Melhor atleta de esports

  • Brawk
  • Chovy (VENCEDOR)
  • Forsaken
  • Kakeru
  • Menard
  • Zywoo

Melhor jogo de e-sports

  • Counter Strike 2 (VENCEDOR)
  • Dota 2
  • League of legends
  • Mobile legends: Bang bang
  • Valorant

Inovação em acessibilidade

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The dark ages (VENCEDOR)
  • FC 26
  • South of midnight

Melhor jogo para a família

  • Donkey Kong Bananza (VENCEDOR)
  • Lego Party!
  • Lego Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction
