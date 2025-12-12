"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” domina o Game Awards 2025; veja a lista completa

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" dominou o Game Awards 2025. O RPG, que já entrava na disputa com o recorde histórico de indicações, fechou a noite com oito troféus, incluindo o de jogo do ano.
Desenvolvido pela Sandfall Interactive, o título venceu todas as principais categorias em que concorreu:
- Melhor independente de estreia
- Melhor independente
- Melhor RPG
- Melhor direção
- Melhor narrativa
- Melhor atuação
- Melhor trilha sonora e música.
Com o resultado, o jogo se tornou o maior vencedor em uma única edição do prêmio, superando o recorde de The Last of Us: Part II, que havia conquistado sete troféus em 2020.
O jogo pós-apocalíptico foi lembrado esse ano. A segunda temporada da série produzida pela HBO foi vencedora como melhor adaptação.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 só perdeu em uma categoria escolhida totalmente pelo público. O jogo até estava entre os indicados, mas o troféu foi para Wuthering Waves.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Ghost of Yotei, ambos com sete indicações, não levaram nenhum troféu.
O elogiado Hollow Knight: Silksong venceu como melhor game de ação.
Confira lista completa com os vencedores
Jogo do ano
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2'
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Melhor direção
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Melhor multiplayer
- Arc Raiders (VENCEDOR)
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Melhor narrativa
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Escolha dos jogadores
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wuthering waves (VENCEDOR)
Melhor jogo de RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Melhor jogo de realidade virtual/realidade aumentada
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost town
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- The midnight walk (VENCEDOR)
Melhor apoio à comunidade
- Baldur's Gate 3 (VENCEDOR)
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No man's sky
Melhor jogo de esporte/corrida
- FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World (VENCEDOR)
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Melhor trilha e música
- Christopher Larkin - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb - Hades 2
- Lorien Testard - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Toma Otowa - 'Ghost of Yotei
- Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell - Death Stranding 2: On the beach
Melhor jogo de estreia independente
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Melhor jogo de simulação/estratégia
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice chronicles (VENCEDOR)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Civilization 7
- Tempest rising
- Two point museum
Melhor direção de arte
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Melhor jogo de ação/aventura
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (VENCEDOR)
- Indiana Jones and the great circle
- Split Fiction
Jogo mais aguardado
- 007: First light
- Grand theft auto 6 (VENCEDOR)
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil: Requiem
- The Witcher 4
Melhor jogo de luta
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the wolves (VENCEDOR)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Criador de conteúdo do ano
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- Moistcr1tikal (VENCEDOR)
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Melhor direção de som
- Battlefield 6 (VENCEDOR)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
Melhor jogo em atualização
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No man's sky (VENCEDOR)
Games for impact
- Consume me
- Despelote
- Lost records: Bloom & rage
- South of midnight (VENCEDOR)
- Wanderstop
Melhor atuação
- Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDORA)
- Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the great circle
Melhor jogo de ação
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The dark ages
- Hades 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of vengeance
Melhor adaptação
- Um filme Minecraft
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- The last of us (VENCEDOR)
- Untill Dawn
Melhor jogo independente
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (VENCEDOR)
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Melhor jogo para dispositivos móveis
- Destiny rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty derby (VENCEDOR)
- Wuthering waves
Melhor time de esports
- Gen.G - League of legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - Dota 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang bang
- Team Vitality - Counter Strike 2 (VENCEDOR)
Melhor atleta de esports
- Brawk
- Chovy (VENCEDOR)
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Melhor jogo de e-sports
- Counter Strike 2 (VENCEDOR)
- Dota 2
- League of legends
- Mobile legends: Bang bang
- Valorant
Inovação em acessibilidade
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The dark ages (VENCEDOR)
- FC 26
- South of midnight
Melhor jogo para a família
- Donkey Kong Bananza (VENCEDOR)
- Lego Party!
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction