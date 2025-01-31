Confira os indicados às principais categorias do Grammy

Lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 67ª edição anual dos prêmios Grammy, que acontecerá em 2 de fevereiro em Los Angeles.
Beyoncé lidera a lista com 11 indicações graças a seu inovador álbum country "Cowboy Carter". Anitta é a única representante brasileira e concorre na categoria de melhor álbum pop latino.
- Álbum do ano -
"New Blue Sun" - André 3000
"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Brat" - Charli XCX
"Djesse Vol. 4" - Jacob Collier
"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
- Gravação do ano -
"Now and Then" - The Beatles
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"360" - Charli XCX
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone
- Música do ano -
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
"Die with a Smile" - Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift apresentando Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, comprositores (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, compositor (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, compositores (Beyoncé)
- Artista revelação -
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
- Melhor performance pop solo -
"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Apple" - Charli XCX
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
- Melhor álbum pop latino -
"Funk Generation" - Anitta
"El Viaje" - Luis Fonsi
"GARCÍA" - Kany García
"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" - Shakira
"ORQUÍDEAS" - Kali Uchis
- Melhor álbum pop vocal -
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish
"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
- Melhor clipe -
"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky
"360" - Charli XCX
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift apresentando Post Malone
- Melhor álbum de rap -
"Might Delete Later" - J. Cole
"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common & Pete Rock
"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii
"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem
"We Don't Trust You" - Future & Metro Boomin
- Melhor álbum de rock -
"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes
"Romance" - Fontaines DC
"Saviors" - Green Day
"Tangk" - Idles
"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones
"No Name" - Jack White
- Melhor álbum country -
"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé
"F-1 Trillion" - Post Malone
"Deeper Well" - Kacey Musgraves
"Higher" - Chris Stapleton
"Whirlwind" - Lainey Wilson
- Melhor performance solo de country -
"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton
- Melhor álbum de música global -
"Alkebulan II" - Matt B apresentando a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado
"Heis" - Rema
"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey
"Born in the Wild" - Tems
- Artistas com mais indicações -
Beyoncé (11)
Charli XCX (8)
Post Malone (8)
Billie Eilish (7)
Kendrick Lamar (7)
Sabrina Carpenter (6)
Chappell Roan (6)
Taylor Swift (6)
