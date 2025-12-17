Manchester City x Brentford pela Copa da Liga Inglesa; siga ao vivo

Manchester City e Brentford se enfrentam nesta quarta-feira (17), às 16h30min, pelas quartas de final da Copa da Liga Inglesa. O jogo ocorre no Etihad Stadium, em Manchester.
Escalações para Manchester City x Brentford
Manchester City: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Aké e O'Reilly; Nico González, Muksas, Oscar Bobb, Cherki e Savinho; Haaland. Técnico: Pep Guardiola
Brentford: Valdimarsson; Arthur, Pinnock, Van den Berg e Henry; Janelt, Jensen, Donovan, Damsgaard e Lewis-Potter; Schade. Técnico: Keith Andrews
Onde assistir a Manchester City x Brentford
A partida será transmitida no Disney+
Acompanhe em tempo real
