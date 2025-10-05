Brentford e Manchester City se enfrentam nesta domingo (5), às 12h30min, pelo jogo da sétima rodada da Premier League. O jogo ocorre no Gtech Community Stadium, em Brentford.
Escalações para Brentford x Manchester City
Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg e Hickey; Henderson, Yarmoliuk e Damsgaard; Ouattara, Igor Thiago e Schade. Técnico: Keith Andrews.
Manchester City: Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Lewis, Gvardiol e O’Reilly; Rodri, Reijnders e Foden; Bernardo Silva, Haaland e Savinho. Técnico: Pep Guardiola.
Arbitragem para Brentford x Manchester City
Darren England auxiliado por Scott Ledger e Nick Greenhalgh. VAR: Paul Howard.
Onde assistir a Brentford x Manchester City
A partida será transmitida ao vivo no Disney+.