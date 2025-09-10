Corinthians x Athletico-PR hoje: onde assistir ao vivo, horário e escalações

Corinthians x Athletico-PR se enfrentam nesta quarta-feira (10), às 21h30min, no jogo de volta das quartas de final da Copa do Brasil. O jogo ocorre na Arena Corinthians, em São Paulo.
Escalações para Corinthians x Athletico-PR
Corinthians: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, André Ramalho e Matheus Bidu; Maycon, Charles (José Martínez), Breno Bidon e Rodrigo Garro; Memphis Depay (Gui Negão) e Yuri Alberto. Técnico: Dorival Júnior
Athletico-PR: Santos, Benavídez, Aguirre, Arthur Dias (Terán) e Esquivel; Felipinho, Patrick, Leozinho (Luiz Fernando) e Zapelli; Mendoza e Viveros. Técnico: Fábio Moreno (auxiliar)
Arbitragem para Corinthians x Athletico-PR
Davi Lacerda (ES) auxiliado por Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) e Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE). VAR: Diego Pombo Lopez (BA)
Onde assistir à Corinthians x Athletico-PR
A partida será transmitida ao vivo por Globo, SporTV, Premiere e Amazon Prime.