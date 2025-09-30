Chelsea x Benfica se enfrentam nesta terça-feira (30), às 16h, pela segunda rodada da fase de liga da Champions League. O jogo ocorre no Stamford Bridge, em Londres.
Escalações para Chelsea x Benfica
Chelsea: Sanchez; Reece James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Enzo Fernández, Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Buonanotte, Garnacho; João Pedro. Técnico: Enzo Maresca
Benfica: Trubin; Dedic, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Richard Ríos, Aursnes; Ivanovic, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis. Técnico: José Mourinho
Arbitragem para Chelsea x Benfica
Daniel Siebert auxiliado por Jan Siedel e Rafael Foltyn. VAR: Christian Dingert (quarteto alemão)
Onde assistir a Chelsea x Benfica
A partida será transmitida ao vivo no SBT, TNT e HBO Max.