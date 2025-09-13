Arsenal x Nottingham Forest pela Premier League: onde assistir e escalações

Arsenal e Nottingham Forest se enfrentam neste sábado (13), às 8h30min, pela quarta rodada da Premier League. O jogo ocorre no Emirates Stadium, em Londres.
Escalações para Arsenal x Nottingham Forest
Arsenal: Raya, Calafiori, Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhães e Timber; Declan Rice, Zubimendi e Martin Odegaard; Eberechi Eze, Madueke e Viktor Gyokeres. Técnico: Mikel Arteta.
Nottingham Forest: Sels, Neco Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic e Aina; Anderson, Douglas Luiz, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White e Ndoye; Wood. Técnico: Ange Postecoglou.
Arbitragem para Arsenal x Nottingham Forest
Darren England auxiliado por Scott Ledger e Nick Greenhalgh. VAR: Andy Madley.
Onde assistir a Arsenal x Nottingham Forest
A partida será transmitida ao vivo pela ESPN e Disney+.