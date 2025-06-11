Bayern x Auckland City pelo Mundial de Clubes: horário, onde assistir e escalações

Bayern e Auckland City estreiam no Mundial de Clubes neste domingo (15), às 13h, no TQL Stadium.
Escalações para Bayern x Auckland City
Bayern
Neuer, Laimer, Dier, Stanisic, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Coman, Kane. Técnico: Vincent Kompany
Auckland City
Tracey, Gray, Mitchell, Bell, Lobo, Dlamini, Ilich, Garriga, Yoo, Zeb, Bevan. Técnico: Paul Posa
Arbitragem para Bayern x Auckland City
- Não divulgado até o momento.
Onde assistir a Bayern x Auckland City
- O SporTV, a Globoplay, a Cazé TV e a DAZN anunciam a transmissão da partida.