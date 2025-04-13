O domingo (13) será um dia movimentado no mundo do futebol. Abaixo, Zero Hora apresenta lista com horários e onde assistir aos jogos de hoje.
Além do Brasileirão Séries A e B, os campeonatos europeus movimentam o dia.
Jogos de hoje
Campeonato Brasileiro:
- Bahia x Mirassol (16h) - Premiere
- São Paulo x Cruzeiro (17h30min) - Premiere
- Grêmio x Flamengo (17h30min) - Globo e Premiere
- Fluminense x Santos (19h30min) - Prime Video
- Fortaleza x Inter (20h) - Premiere, Cazé TV e Record
- Atlético-MG x Vitória (20h30min) - Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B:
- Remo x América-MG (16h) - Disney+
- Athletic Club x CRB (16h) - Premiere
- Botafogo-SP x Atlético-GO (13h) - Disney+
Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino:
- Real Brasília x Bragantino (15h) - Real Brasília no Youtube
- Instituto 3B-AM x América-MG (18h) - TV 3B da Amazônia no Youtube
Premier League:
- Chelsea x lpswich (10h) - Disney+
- Liverpool x West Ham (10h) - ESPN
- Wolverhampton x Tottenham (10h) - ESPN 4
- Newcastle x Manchester United (12h40min) - ESPN
La Liga:
- Osasuna x Girona (9h) - Disney+
- Alavés x Real Madrid (11h15min) - Disney+
- Betis x Villarreal (13h30min) - Disney+
- Athletic Bilbao x Rayo Vallecano (16h) - Disney+
Bundesliga:
- Stuttgart x Werder Bremen (10h30min) - SporTV
- Eintracht Frankfurt x Heidenheim (12h15min) - TV Cultura
Campeonato Italiano:
- Atalanta x Bologna (7h30min) - Disney+
- Hellas Verona x Genoa (10h) - Disney+
- Fiorentina x Parma (10h) - Disney+
- Como x Torino (10h) - Disney+
- Lazio x Roma (15h45min) - Disney+
Campeonato Francês:
- Auxerre x Lyon (15h45min) - Cazé TV