O Emmy 2026 anunciou, nesta quarta-feira (8), os indicados da premiação, considerada a principal da televisão estadunidense. The Pitt , série médica da HBO, lidera esta edição, com 25 indicações , entre categorias técnicas e de atuação.

Outra produção da emissora também está entre as mais indicadas: a comédia Hacks, que bateu o recorde do gênero, com 24 nomeações.