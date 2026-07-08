O Emmy 2026 anunciou, nesta quarta-feira (8), os indicados da premiação, considerada a principal da televisão estadunidense. The Pitt, série médica da HBO, lidera esta edição, com 25 indicações, entre categorias técnicas e de atuação.
Outra produção da emissora também está entre as mais indicadas: a comédia Hacks, que bateu o recorde do gênero, com 24 nomeações.
Os programas e as séries precisaram ser exibidos entre 1º de junho de 2025 e 31 de maio de 2026 para poder concorrer a esta edição.
A cerimônia acontece em 14 de setembro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação da atriz Mariska Hargitay, de Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Veja os indicados ao Emmy 2026
Melhor série de drama
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends and Neighbors
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Patrick Ball - The Pitt
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
- Gerran Howell - The Pitt
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey - Task
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Taylor Deaden - The Pitt
- Fiona Douriff - The Pitt
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
- Karolina Wydra - Pluribus
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo está em apuros
- Nobody wants this
- Only murders in the building
- Falando a real
- O segredo de Widow's Bay
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - Margot está em apuros
- Lisa Kudrow - The comeback
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen - Wonder Man
- Steve Carell - Rooster
- Matthew Rhys - O segredo de Widow's Bay
- Jason Segel - Falando a real
- Martin Short - Only murders in the building
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Harrison Ford - Falando a real
- Nick Offerman - Margot está em apuros
- Stephen Root - O segredo de Widow's Bay
- Michael Urie - Falando a real
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Dale Dickey - O segredo de Widow's Bay
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate O'Flynn - O segredo de Widow's Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer - Margot está em apuros
- Megan Stalter - Hacks
- Jessica Williams - Falando a real
Melhor minissérie ou antologia
- All her fault
- The beat in me
- Treta
- DTF St. Louis
- História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette
Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Riz Ahmed - Bait
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam - Monstro: A História de Ed Gein
- Oscar Isaac - Treta
- Matthew Rhys - The beast in me
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Claire Danes - The beast in me
- Sally Field - Remarkably bright creatures
- Carey Mulligan - Treta
- Sarah Pidgeon - História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook - All her fault
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd - Half man
- David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton - Treta
- Nick Offerman - Death by lightning
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Linda Cardelini - DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning - All her fault
- Laurie Metcalf - Monstro: A História de Ed Gein
- Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis
- Youn Yuh-jung - Treta
- Constance Zimmer - História De Amor: John F. Kennedy Jr. e Carolyn Bessette
Programa de competição
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Programa de variedades
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live