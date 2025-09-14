Emmy 2025: confira as séries, filmes, atores e atrizes vencedores

Neste domingo (14) acontece o Emmy, da Television Academy, a mais importante premiação de séries, minisséries e telefilmes do mundo.
A série Ruptura foi a mais indicada neste ano, concorrendo a 27 categorias. Em seguida, Pinguim, com 24 indicações, e The Studio e The White Lotus, com 23, estão entre as produções com mais nomeações.
Vencedores do Emmy 2025
Confira abaixo quem venceu o prêmio em cada categoria. Em negrito, estão os vencedores; os nomes que não estão em negrito são dos indicados.
Melhor série dramática
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Ruptura
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Melhor série cômica
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- Adolescência
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
- Penguim
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Ruptura
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Ruptura
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Zach Cherry, Ruptura
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Ruptura
- Tramell Tillman, Ruptura
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Patricia Arquette, Ruptura
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Melhor ator em série cômica
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Melhor atriz em série cômica
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Paul W. Downs, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Colin Farrel, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescência
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Ladrões de Drogas
- Cooper Koch, Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, Penguim
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Javier Bardem, Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescência
- Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescência
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Erin Doherty, Adolescência
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell, Penguim
- Chloe Sevigny, Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
- Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescência
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática
- Jane Alexander, Ruptura
- Gwendoline Christie, Ruptura
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
- Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
- Marritt Wever, Ruptura
Melhor ator convidado em série cômica
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Melhor atriz convidada em série cômica
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Melhor direção em série dramática
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Ruptura
- Ben Stiller, Ruptura
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Melhor direção em série cômica
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, The Studio
Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Philip Barantini, Adolescência
- Helen Shaver, Pinguim
- Jennifer Getzinger, Pinguim
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Melhor roteiro em série dramática
- Dan Gilroy, Andor
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Ruptura
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Melhor roteiro em série cômica
- Quinta Brunson | Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky | Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola | The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett | Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez | The Studio
Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jack Thorne, Adolescência
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, Pinguim
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Melhor reality show
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Melhor talk show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert