Emmy 2025: conheça os indicados

Os candidatos à premiação da 77ª edição do Emmy , o Oscar da televisão , são revelados nesta terça-feira (15). Os primeiros anúncios ocorreram no início da tarde, com os indicados nas categorias de melhor reality show e melhor talk show.

A série Ruptura foi a mais indicada neste ano, concorrendo a 27 categorias. Em seguida, Pinguim, com 24 indicações, e The Studio e The White Lotus, com 23, estão entre as produções com mais nomeações.