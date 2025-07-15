Emmy 2025: conheça os indicados

Os candidatos à premiação da 77ª edição do Emmy, o Oscar da televisão, são revelados nesta terça-feira (15). Os primeiros anúncios ocorreram no início da tarde, com os indicados nas categorias de melhor reality show e melhor talk show.
A série Ruptura foi a mais indicada neste ano, concorrendo a 27 categorias. Em seguida, Pinguim, com 24 indicações, e The Studio e The White Lotus, com 23, estão entre as produções com mais nomeações.
Apesar de bem cotado, Wagner Moura não apareceu entre os indicados. Havia expectativa de que ele concorresse como melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme pelo trabalho em Ladrões de Drogas, da Apple TV+.
A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios será realizada em 14 de setembro e terá apresentação do comediante Nate Bargatze.
Indicados ao Emmy 2025
Melhor série dramática
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Ruptura
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Melhor série cômica
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- Adolescência
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
- Penguim
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Ruptura
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Ruptura
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Zach Cherry, Ruptura
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Ruptura
- Tramell Tillman, Ruptura
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Patricia Arquette, Ruptura
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Melhor ator em série cômica
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Melhor atriz em série cômica
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série cômica
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Paul W. Downs, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série cômica
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Colin Farrel, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescência
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Ladrões de Drogas
- Cooper Koch, Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, Penguim
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Javier Bardem, Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescência
- Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescência
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Erin Doherty, Adolescência
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell, Penguim
- Chloe Sevigny, Monstros — Irmãos Menendez: Assassinos dos Pais
- Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescência
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática
- Jane Alexander, Ruptura
- Gwendoline Christie, Ruptura
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
- Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
- Marritt Wever, Ruptura
Melhor ator convidado em série cômica
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Melhor atriz convidada em série cômica
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Melhor direção em série dramática
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Ruptura
- Ben Stiller, Ruptura
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Melhor direção em série cômica
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, The Studio
Melhor direção em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Philip Barantini, Adolescência
- Helen Shaver, Pinguim
- Jennifer Getzinger, Pinguim
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Melhor roteiro em série dramática
- Dan Gilroy, Andor
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Ruptura
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Melhor roteiro em série cômica
- Quinta Brunson | Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky | Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola | The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett | Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez | The Studio
Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Jack Thorne, Adolescência
- Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, Pinguim
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Melhor reality show
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Melhor talk show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert