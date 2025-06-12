As 50 melhores músicas de amor de todos os tempos; veja lista

Quem ainda não preparou a playlist romântica para comemorar o Dia dos Namorados pode se inspirar no ranking da Billboard Brasil (veja a lista abaixo).
A trilha, que começa com canções do fim de 1950 e chega aos hits contemporâneos, falam dos altos e baixos do amor.
Segundo o ranking, 9,6% das músicas em primeiro lugar na Billboard hot 100 tem a palavra love no título.
Esse levantamento é baseado no desempenho real na parada semanal desde a criação em agosto de 1958 a fevereiro de 2025.
Mas como para esse sentimento o que menos importa são os números, aproveite as 50 melhores músicas para se inspirar e comemorar a data junto do seu amor.
- 50. Lovin’ You – Minnie Riperton
- 49. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin – The Righteous Brothers
- 48. This Guy’s In Love With You – Herb Alpert
- 47. Don’t Let Go (Love) – En Vogue
- 46. Justify My Love – Madonna
- 45. That’s The Way Love Goes – Janet Jackson
- 44. The Power of Lovez – Celine Dion
- 43. I Love You Always Forever – Donna Lewis
- 42. I Just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder
- 41. Greatest Love of All – Whitney Houston
- 40. The Power of Love – Huey Lewis e the News
- 39. Dreamlover – Mariah Carey
- 38. Love Hangover – Diana Ross
- 37. Can’t Help Falling in Love – UB40
- 36. I’d Really Love to See You Tonight – England Dan e John Ford Coley
- 35. I Knew I Loved You – Savage Garden
- 34. I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner
- 33. What’s Love Got to Do With It – Tina Turner
- 32. She Loves You – The Beatles
- 31. Love Child – Diana Ross & the Supremes
- 30. (Love Is) Thicker Than Water” – Andy Gibb
- 29. I Think I Love You – The Partridge Family
- 28. Love Rollercoaster – Ohio
- 27. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston
- 26. Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain e Tennille
- 25. Roses Are Red (My Love) – Bobby Vinton
- 24. Crazy in Love, Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
- 23. Love the Way You Lie – Eminem feat. Rihanna
- 22. To Sir With Love – Lulu
- 21. Vision of Love – Mariah Carey
- 20. It Must Have Been Love – Roxette
- 19. Love Takes Time – Mariah Carey
- 18. Woman in Love – Barbra Streisand
- 17. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
- 16. Love Is Blue – Paul Mauriat
- 15. To Know Him Is to Love Him – The Teddy Bears
- 14. Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
- 13. Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion
- 12. My Love – Paul McCartney e Wings
- 11. Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis
- 10. I Can’t Stop Loving You – Ray Charles
- 9. Best of My Love – The Emotions
- 8. Because I Love You (The Postman Song) – Stevie B
- 7. Let Me Love You – Mario
- 6. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
- 5. Silly Love Songs – Wings
- 4. We Found Love – Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris
- 3. How Deep Is Your Love Bee Gees
- 2. I’ll Make Love to You – Boyz II Men
- 1. Endless Love Diana Ross & Lionel Richie (ouça a seguir).