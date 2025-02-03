Grammy 2025: confira a lista completa de vencedores da premiação

Os vencedores do Grammy 2025, maior prêmio da indústria da música, foram anunciados neste domingo (2).
Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar e Charli XCX estão entre os principais ganhadores.
A cerimônia, apresentada por Trevor Noah, foi dedicada a homenagear a cidade de Los Angeles após os incêndios florestais. As informações são do G1.
Veja abaixo (em negrito) os principais vencedores da premiação
Álbum do ano
- André 3000 - “New Blue Sun”
- Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter”
- Billie Eilish - “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
- Chappell Roan - “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
- Charli XCX -“Brat”
- Jacob Collier - “Djesse Vol. 4”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Short 'n’ Sweet”
- Taylor Swift - “The Tortured Poets Department”
Gravação do ano
- The Beatles - “Now and Then”
- Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ’Em”
- Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Charli XCX - “360”
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
Música do ano
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Artista revelação
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Melhor performance solo pop
- “Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
- “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple” — Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
Melhor álbum pop latino
- Anitta – Funk Generation
- Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
- Kany García – García
- Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
- Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- Short 'n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish
- Eternal sunshine - Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift
Melhor clipe
- Tailor Swif, A$AP Rocky
- 360, Charli XCX
- Houdini, Eminem
- Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Fortnight, Taylor Swift feat Post Malone
Melhor álbum de rap
- Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”
- Doechii - “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
- Eminem - “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
- Future & Metro Boomin - “We Don’t Trust You”
- J. Cole - “Might Delete Later”
Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino
- Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
- El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino
- Mon Laferte - Autopoiética
- Nathy Peluso - Grasa
- Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
Melhor álbum de rock
- “Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
- “Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
- “Saviors” — Green Day
- “TANGK” — Idles
- “Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
- “Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
- “No Name” — Jack White
Melhor álbum country
- Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
- Higher - Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Melhor performance country solo
- "16 Carriages" - Beyoncé
- “It Takes a Woman” - Chris Stapleton
- “I Am Not Okay” - Jelly Roll
- "The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey
Melhor álbum de música global
- Alkebulan II, Matt B apresentando a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paisajes, Ciro Hurtado
- Heis, Rema
- Historias de un Flamenco, Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild, Tems
Melhor performance de dupla ou grupo pop
- “Us” — Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift
- “Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé ft. Post Malone
- “Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
- “The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- “Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Melhor álbum vocal de jazz
- Journey in Black - Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1 - Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
- A Joyful Holiday - Samara Joy
- Milton + Esperanza - Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
- My Ideal - Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Melhor música para mídia visual
- “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” - Luke Combs
- “Better Place” - NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” - Olivia Rodrigo
- “It Never Went Away” - Jon Batiste
- “Love Will Survive” - Barbra Streisand
Melhor trilha sonora de mídia visual
- "Ficção Americana"
- "Rivais"
- "A Cor Púrpura"
- "Duna: Parte Dois"
- "Shōgun"
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm, Clairo
- The Collective - Kim Gordon
- What Now - Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming - St. Vincent
Melhor performance de música alternativa
- “Neon Pill" - Cage the Elephant
- “Song of the Lake" - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- “Starburster" - Fontaines D.C.
- “BYE BYE" - Kim Gordon
- “Flea" - St. Vincent
Produtor do ano, música não-clássica
- Alissia
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Melhor música de rock
- "Beautiful People" - The Black Keys
- "Broken Man" - St. Vincent
- "Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
- "Dilemma" - Green Day
- "Gift Horse" - IDLES
Melhor performance de rock
- The Beatles - “Now and Then”
- The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
- Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
- Idles - “Gift Horse”
- Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
- St. Vincent - “Broken Man”
Melhor videoclipe
- Tailor Swif - A$AP Rocky
- 360 - Charli xcx
- Houdini - Eminem
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Melhor música de rap
- Asteroids - Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy
- Carnival - ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
- Like That - Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! - GloRilla
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- “Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- “We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- “Big Mama” — Latto
- “3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Melhor performance de rap
- Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
- Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
- Doechii -“Nissan Altima”
- Eminem - “Houdini”
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
- Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Melhor álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown - “11:11 (Deluxe)”
- Lalah Hathaway - “Vantablack”
- Muni Long -“Revenge”
- Lucky Daye - “Algorithm”
- Usher - “Coming Home”
Melhor música de R&B
- After Hours – Kehlani
- Burning – Tems
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) - Coco Jones
- Ruined Me - Muni Long
- Saturn - SZA
Compositor do ano, música não-clássica
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana - Bad Bunny
- Rayo - J Balvin
- FERXXOCALIPSIS - Feid
- LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN
- att. - Young Miko
Melhor música country
- "The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey
- "I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo
- "Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
- "II MOST WANTED" - Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
- "Break Mine" - Brothers Osborne
- "Bigger Houses" - Dan + Shay
- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Melhor performance de música americana
- “YA YA" - Beyoncé
- “Subtitles" - Madison Cunningham
- “Don’t Do Me Good" - Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “American Dreaming" - Sierra Ferrell
- “Runaway Train" - Sarah Jarosz
- “Empty Trainload of Sky" - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
- “She’s Gone, Dance On" - Disclosure
- “Loved" - Four Tet
- “leavemealone” - Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
- “Neverender" - Justice & Tame Impala
- “Witchy" - KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
- BRAT - Charli xcx
- Three - Four Tet
- Hyperdrama - Justice
- TIMELESS - KAYTRANADA
- Telos - Zedd
Melhor gravação dance/pop
- “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
- “Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
- “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
- “Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan