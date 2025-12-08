Globo de Ouro 2026: "O Agente Secreto" é indicado em três categorias

O Globo de Ouro anunciou nesta segunda-feira (8) os indicados à premiação 2026. O longa brasileiro O Agente Secreto, dirigido por Kleber Mendonça Filho e protagonizado por Wagner Moura, foi indicado a três prêmios: melhor filme em língua não inglesa, melhor filme de drama e melhor ator para Moura.
A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios será realizada em 11 de janeiro em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. O Globo de Ouro premia obras realizadas tanto para o cinema quanto para a televisão e é considerado um termômetro para o Oscar.
Indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2026
Melhor diretor
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Ryan Coogler, Pecadores
- Jafar Panahi, Foi Apenas um Acidente
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Valor Sentimental
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet | A Vida Antes de Hamlet
Melhor roteiro em filme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Pecadores
- Jafar Panahi, Foi Apenas um Acidente
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Valor Sentimental
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet | A Vida Antes de Hamlet
Melhor filme em língua não inglesa
- O Agente Secreto
- Um Valor Sentimental
- Foi Apenas um Acidente
- No Other Choice
- Sirat
- A Voz de Hind Rajab
Melhor filme dramático
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet | A Vida Antes de Hamlet
- Foi Apenas um Acidente
- O Agente Secreto
- Valor Sentimental
- Pecadores
Melhor filme | comédia ou musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Uma Batalha Após a Outra
Melhor filme em animação
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba | Castelo Infinito
- Elio
- Guerreiras do K-Pop
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Melhor ator em filme | drama
- Joel Edgerton, Sonhos de Trem
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, TCoração de Lutador
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, O Agente Secreto
Melhor atriz em filme | drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet | A Vida Antes de Hamlet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Morra Amor
- Renate Reinsve, Valor Sentimental
- Julia Roberts, Depois da Caçada
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry Baby
Melhor ator em filme | musical ou comédia
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Salve-me do Desconhecido
Melhor atriz em filme | musical ou comédia
- Rose Byrne, Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: Parte 2
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue: Um Sonho a Dois
- Chase Infiniti, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Benicio del Toro, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet | A Vida Antes de Hamlet
- Sean Penn, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Valor Sentimental
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Emily Blunt, Coração de Lutador
- Elle Fanning, Valor Sentimental
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: Parte 2
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Valor Sentimental
- Amy Madigan, A Hora do Mal
- Teyana Taylor, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
Melhor trilha sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson, Pecadores
- Johnny Greenwood, Uma Batalha Após a Outra
- Kangding Ray, Sirat
- Max Richter, Hamnet | A Vida Antes de Hamlet
- Hans Zimmer, F1
Melhor canção original
- Dream as One, de Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas
- Golden, de Guerreiras do K-pop
- I Lied to You, de Pecadores
- No Place Like Home, de Wicked: Parte 2
- The Girl In The Bubble, de Wicked: Parte 2
- Train Dreams, de Sonhos de Trem
Melhor série | drama
- A Diplomata, Netflix
- The Pitt, HBO Max
- Pluribus, Apple TV
- Ruptura, Apple TV
- Slow Horses, Apple TV
- The White Lotus, HBO Max
Melhor série | comédia ou musical
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- The Bear, FX on Hulu
- Hacks, HBO Max
- Nobody Wants This, Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
- The Studio, Apple TV
Melhor série limitada
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- The Girlfriend
Melhor ator em série | drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Ruptura
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Melhor atriz em série | drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Ruptura
- Helen Mirren, Mobland
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, A Diplomata
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Melhor ator em série | comédia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Melhor atriz em série | comédia ou musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wandinha
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor ator em série limitada
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monstro: A História de Ed Gein
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Melhor atriz em série limitada
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série | drama ou comédia
- Owen Cooper, Adolescente
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Ruptura
- Ashley Walters, Adolescente
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série | drama ou comédia
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescente
- Hannah Eibinder, Hacks
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus